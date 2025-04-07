Tribal Football
Man City willing to listen to offers for Doku

Carlos Volcano
Man City willing to listen to offers for Doku
Manchester City will listen to offers for Jeremy Doku this summer.

Foot Mercato says the Belgium winger among City players not deemed untouchable in terms of the summer transfer window.

Doku is in his second season with City, but has struggled for consistency.

The winger failed to get off the bench in both legs of City's Champions League round 16 defeat to Real Madrid last month.

While not actively planning to transfer-list Doku, it's suggested he can leave at the end of the season for the right offer.

 

