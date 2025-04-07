Man City to offer O'Reilly a new contract to ward off Chelsea who aim to steal him away

Manchester City are set to offer Nico O’Reilly a new deal as rivals Chelsea are reportedly set to try and steal him away in the summer transfer window.

As reported by The Sun, the 20-year-old rookie is set to agree a £25,000-a-week contract which will tie him down for the forseeable future. O’Reilly made his first Premier League start in the 2-0 midweek win against Leicester and has become a regular player under manager Pep Guardiola in recent weeks.

The Blues, however, are hopeful of luring him away from the Etihad in the same manner as they did Cole Palmer in the past. Talks have been going on for the past few weeks over an extension, but as the weeks go by he may be tempted by the offer to move to West London, where game time may be more available.

Palmer has a total of 39 goals and 23 assists in 80 appearances since his move to Chelsea and has thrived since his move. O’Reilly may take note and look to copy Palmer’s path away from Man City and to a club who clearly values him. Guardiola is keen to secure the future of a player he rates incredibly highly but he must act quick before Chelsea get their hooks into the young talent who has a bright future ahead of him.