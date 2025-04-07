Tribal Football
Most Read
Pep Guardiola hits out at Man United fans after vile Phil Foden chant
Man United eye shock move for David de Gea
Atletico Madrid ready €75 million package for unwanted Man United star
Napoli chief Manna meets with Chelsea, Man Utd about Osimhen

Man City to offer O'Reilly a new contract to ward off Chelsea who aim to steal him away

Zack Oaten
Man City to offer O'Reilly a new contract to ward off Chelsea who aim to steal him away
Man City to offer O'Reilly a new contract to ward off Chelsea who aim to steal him awaySports Press Photo / ddp USA / Profimedia
Manchester City are set to offer Nico O’Reilly a new deal as rivals Chelsea are reportedly set to try and steal him away in the summer transfer window.

As reported by The Sun, the 20-year-old rookie is set to agree a £25,000-a-week contract which will tie him down for the forseeable future. O’Reilly made his first Premier League start in the 2-0 midweek win against Leicester and has become a regular player under manager Pep Guardiola in recent weeks. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Blues, however, are hopeful of luring him away from the Etihad in the same manner as they did Cole Palmer in the past. Talks have been going on for the past few weeks over an extension, but as the weeks go by he may be tempted by the offer to move to West London, where game time may be more available. 

Palmer has a total of 39 goals and 23 assists in 80 appearances since his move to Chelsea and has thrived since his move. O’Reilly may take note and look to copy Palmer’s path away from Man City and to a club who clearly values him. Guardiola is keen to secure the future of a player he rates incredibly highly but he must act quick before Chelsea get their hooks into the young talent who has a bright future ahead of him. 

Mentions
Premier LeaguePalmer ColeO'Reilly NicoChelseaManchester CityLeicesterFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool, Spurs join Tah battle; Man City target Reijnders; Real Madrid pressure Huijsen
Ipswich chief warns Chelsea, Man United, and Man City over Liam Delap deal
Man Utd regret? Chelsea and Man City eyeing Torino keeper Milinkovic-Savic