Wrexham launch bid for Tottenham defender Davies

Wrexham are interested in Tottenham defender Ben Davies.

The Daily Mail says the new Championship club is targeting the Wales international, who only signed a new 12-month deal with Spurs over the weekend.

Despite Davies' new agreement, Wrexham are making a move for the versatile defender.

It's suggested Tottenham will only sell if they're successful in their pursuit of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Davies has played 358 games for Tottenham, including 28 appearances last season.