Chelsea join race for Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite

Chelsea are reportedly the latest club to register an interest in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old had previously been linked with a move to Man United, but they were unable to meet Everton’s £70 million valuation.

Branthwaite has emerged as one of England’s hottest defensive prospects, impressing with Everton since returning from his loan spell with PSV back in 2023.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are the latest club to join the race to sign the defender with Newcastle also interested.

It’s understood Everton will stand firm on their £70 million valuation as they have no intention of letting the England international leave.