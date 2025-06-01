Everton eyeing Stones as Man City to raise swap option

Manchester City defender John Stones is being linked with a return to Everton.

The Sun says there is tentative interest on all sides regarding the deal, though there are concerns over Stones' long-term fitness prospects.

Should a move be formalised, it would open things up for City to try for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite in a swap.

City boss Pep Guardiola is a fan of Stones and would be happy for him to stay, though the chance to bring in Branthwaite is an attractive option.

Now in his second spell in charge at Everton, Moyes originally signed Stones for the Toffees from Barnsley in 2013.