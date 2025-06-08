Tottenham announce new Davies contract

Ben Davies has won a new contract at Tottenham.

The Wales defender is the longest serving senior player at Spurs.

Davies has now signed a new 12-month deal, with the club announcing today: We are delighted to announce that we have exercised the option to extend Ben Davies' contract, which will now run until the summer of 2026.

“Now our longest-serving senior player, Ben joined us from Swansea City in the summer of 2014 and has been a constant, reliable presence in our squad ever since.

“He's currently up to 358 appearances in all competitions, level with the great Darren Anderton - making him one of only 29 players in history to have played 350 or more games for us.

“With 73 games under his belt in Europe, he's just three off the record for the highest number of European appearances in our history.

“Over the course of his 11 years here to date, Ben has scored nine goals and led the team out as captain on 13 occasions.”