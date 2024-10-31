Top 5 Premier League EFL Trophy performers this week

The EFL Trophy returned this week with many Premier League sides battling it out to top their groups, here are 5 of the best performers who stood out from the rest.

CAMERON PEUPION

Cameron Peupion scored a stunning free-kick to help Brighton cruise past AFC Wimbledon this week as the Seagulls climbed to second in the group and into the next round of the tournament.

This was his first goal in just two appearances in the tournament as he continues to shine under manager Ian Buckman.

The 22-year old’s freekick was perfectly struck into the top left corner from ten yards outside the box in what is the best freekick of the competition so far.

REIGAN HESKEY

Son of Premier League legend Emile Heskey, Reigan is following in his father’s footsteps with a fantastic goal late on against League Two side Grimsby Town.

The young striker cut inside, went past his man and curled his effort into the top right corner with a goal that looked to seal the game in the 89th minute.

Grimsby had other plans however as they scored just 2 minutes later to level the score taking the game to penalties where Cameron Gardner hit the bar in sudden death to award Manchester City the three points.

HARRISON ARMSTRONG

Despite losing 2-1 to Accrington Stanley, Armstrong lowered the goal difference between the two sides with a fantastic strike that keeps Everton in contention to head into the next round.

The 17-year-old latched onto the ball, turned and fired low into the far corner of the net in what is his first start in the tournament this season.

This goal could be crucial to keeping Everton’s EFL Trophy dreams alive, with three teams on three points separated by goal difference.

KAMARAI SIMON-SWYER

Simon-Swyer was the silver lining in what was another poor performance from the West Ham United Academy who fell to a 3-1 loss to Cheltenham.

Oliver Scarles sent in a perfect cross to the back post which skipped by Cheltenham’s defence before finding the feet of Swyer who fired it past the keeper with a brilliant finish.

The defeat brings the U21s’ EFL Trophy campaign to a close after 3 straight defeats, they turn their attention to Premier League 2 where their form is much better after losing just 2 games out of 7.

MARTIAL GODO

Despite losing 7-1 to League One side Birmingham City, Godo’s goal was phenomenal and cannot be forgotten even if the scoreline was dire.

The 21-year-old cut in from the left on his right foot and skipped around 2 players before unleashing a sumptuous strike past the diving keeper who had no chance of saving what was one of Fulham’s only shots of the game.

Godo’s goal does not take away the fact that the Fulham Academy are now out of the tournament as yet another Premier League academy fail to collect enough points to progress to the next round.