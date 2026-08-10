Wrexham agree incredible £8M deal for Sunderland star Patterson as they seek promotion

Championship side Wrexham have agreed to sign Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson in an £8M deal.

As per The Athletic and Chronicle Live, Wrexham have agreed a deal for Patterson which will see the Sunderland goalkeeper make the switch to the Championship side.

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Following the arrival of Robin Roefs, Patterson was pushed out of the Sunderland side which led to him being loaned out to Millwall January.

He made 17 appearances for Millwall in all competitions, conceding 15 goals and keeping seven clean sheets. The 26 year old showed off enough to impress Wrexham who are keen to add a quality goalkeeper to their side before the new season kicks off this weekend.

Details of the move were revealed by transfer expert Ben Jacobs who stated that the deal is progressing quickly.

“Wrexham have agreed an £8m fee with Sunderland for goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

“The 26-year-old has permission to undergo his medical.”

Several Championship clubs have been keen on signing the 26-year-old but it looks like Wrexham, who finished 7th last season, will win the race for his signature.

The Sunderland academy graduate made a total of 169 appearances across all competitions for the Black Cats and will now join Danny Imray and Preston North End midfielder Ben Whiteman as Wrexham’s summer additions.

Sunderland’s promotion to the Premier League was helped by Patterson who will hope that he can replicate such success with the Red Dragons.