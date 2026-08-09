Marcus Rashford's reintegration into the Man United squad is now looking more likely than ever as he is handed a new shirt number.

Rashford, 28, has spent the last 18-months away from his boyhood club, first joining Aston Villa on loan and then leading to Barcelona last summer.

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Barcelona had a £26 million option to buy included in the deal, but, despite some impressive moments from Rashford, they decided against activating it.

No other concrete option has emerged for Rashford, and manager Michael Carrick is reportedly open to reintegrating him into the squad.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Rashford has now been handed the number 14 shirt at Old Trafford as he prepares to return for pre-season.

He then adds that unless there is a big offer from a top European club, Rashford’s Man United return is all but certain.