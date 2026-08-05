Wrexham sign Ben Whiteman from Preston North End

Wrexham AFC have announced the signing of midfielder Ben Whiteman from Preston North End for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old has signed a three-year contract, with an option for an additional season, keeping him at the club until at least 2029.

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Whiteman becomes Wrexham’s second men’s first-team signing of the summer after spending five-and-a-half years at Preston, where he made more than 220 appearances in all competitions.

“It's an amazing feeling to be here, I'm thrilled to sign for Wrexham,” said Whiteman.

“I think any Championship player at this moment in time wants to join this Football Club.

“Wrexham is a Club that wants to get to the Premier League and so do I. So once the interest was there, it was really hard to ignore.”

The midfielder began his career in Manchester United’s academy before joining Sheffield United in 2014.

Loan spells at Mansfield Town and Doncaster Rovers preceded a permanent move to Doncaster in 2018, where he later became captain.

Whiteman joined Preston in January 2021 and enjoyed another productive campaign last season, making 43 league appearances, scoring twice and providing five assists.