Munoz reveals when his Liverpool debut will be: I’m keen and I can’t wait to get started

Liverpool summer signing Victor Munoz has opened up on when his debut for the side may come.

After wins over Wrexham and Sunderland, Liverpool lost 4-2 to Leeds United in their last preseason clash. This Sunday they will aim to bounce back in a clash with Monaco, a game where Munoz may make his debut.

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The 23-year-old Spanish winger who has joined Liverpool from Osasuna this summer has his number revealed as 23 this week as he joined the side following an extended break after winning the World Cup with Spain.

When could Munoz make his debut?

During his first interview with the club, the former Real Madrid star revealed that he is ready to make an impact in this weekend’s friendly which will only excite Liverpool fans who are keen to see his qualities live.

“Obviously, you need time to adapt when you are moving to a new club and a new country so for me it was a case of the earlier I could get started, the better.

“I feel good. I’m very keen to get on, to establish myself both in training and in playing. I was very keen to get here. With the training, I’m hoping to be able to have fun with my new family and bit by bit I’m sure they’re going to help me to get back to my top level.

“My teammates were very, very welcoming – that applies equally on the pitch and off. Everyone has been very helpful towards me and very welcoming. We had an intensive training session today. There was a lot to it, a lot of content, and I think as my first point of contact with the club, it bodes well for the future.

“I think I’m ready (to play). Obviously if the coach says so after training and asks me to feature in the starting XI, I’ll be there. I’m keen and I can’t wait to get started. (Against) Monaco, why not?”

Manager Andoni Iraola, who is currently on the lookout for more wingers, will be monitoring Munoz who may be joined by Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye in the coming weeks.