Sources: Chelsea ready to demand huge fee for wantaway Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea will demand a mega transfer fee for Enzo Fernandez if the midfielder pushes to leave before the deadline.

The midfielder’s future is at a crucial stage, with Manchester City continuing to monitor the situation. There has been a belief that Fernandez is keen to leave Chelsea this summer, despite the club maintaining that they are prepared to keep him.

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Chelsea want full clarity this week, and if a transfer is to open up they will be using this summer’s market to establish his new worth. They are prepared to place him in the same bracket as Elliot Anderson, who Manchester City signed from Nottingham Forest for £116 million.

In fact, Chelsea may push for more than that figure for Fernandez if they are to sanction his departure. The Blues’ thinking is that Fernández’s status as a previous World Cup winner, coupled with his experience as an established Premier League midfielder, makes him a more valuable asset than Anderson.

That represents a change from a general expectation earlier in the summer that Chelsea may simply seek to recoup more than the £106m they paid Benfica for Fernandez in January 2023.

Sources indicate that Fernandez’s preference is to leave Chelsea this summer, and the situation will become clear ahead of the new season.

The club’s position is that he remains part of their plans until they are told he does not want to stay.

Manchester City’s new boss Enzo Maresca has identified Fernandez as a player he wants, having previously developed a good working relationship with the midfielder during their time together at Chelsea.

The connection is particularly interesting as City have also been linked with Chelsea players Malo Gusto and Pedro Neto this summer.

Fernandez talks at Chelsea are anticipated and the outcome of those discussions will prove significant in determining what happens next.

Chelsea have been linked with new midfielders, amid interest in Alex Scott and Adam Wharton, and that situation may yet evolve.

But if Fernandez does remain at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea will maintain that he was always considered an important part of the project.

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