Man United and Arsenal are reportedly among several club interested in signing Club Brugge left-back Joaquin Seys.

The 21-year-old is a regular for Club Brugge, making 55 appearances, scoring five goals and providing eight assists for them last season.

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Seys even earned a place in Belgium’s 2026 World Cup squad, with the only time he featured being in the 2-1 defeat to eventual champions Spain in the quarter final.

According to The Sun, Arsenal and Man United have both made enquiries for the left-back as they seek to strengthen their respective back lines.

They aren’t the only ones, however. Aston Villa are also very interested in Seys, while Porto are hoping to beat the three Premier League clubs to his signature.

Club Brugge aren’t in any rush to sell Seys with three years left on his contract and will demand €35 million (£30m) to sell.