Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Man United and Arsenal chasing Club Brugge left-back Joaquin Seys

Man United and Arsenal chasing Club Brugge left-back Joaquin Seys
Man United and Arsenal chasing Club Brugge left-back Joaquin SeysČTK / imago sportfotodienst / David Catry

Man United and Arsenal are reportedly among several club interested in signing Club Brugge left-back Joaquin Seys.

The 21-year-old is a regular for Club Brugge, making 55 appearances, scoring five goals and providing eight assists for them last season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Seys even earned a place in Belgium’s 2026 World Cup squad, with the only time he featured being in the 2-1 defeat to eventual champions Spain in the quarter final.

According to The Sun, Arsenal and Man United have both made enquiries for the left-back as they seek to strengthen their respective back lines.

They aren’t the only ones, however. Aston Villa are also very interested in Seys, while Porto are hoping to beat the three Premier League clubs to his signature.

Club Brugge aren’t in any rush to sell Seys with three years left on his contract and will demand €35 million (£30m) to sell.

Mentions
Joaquin SeysClub BruggeManchester UnitedArsenalPremier LeagueFootball transfers

Related Articles

Arsenal ready to rival Man United for £73 million rated striker

Jack Wilshire tells Arsenal star to reject Man United offer

Man Utd exploring shock move for Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly as Lewis Hall alternative