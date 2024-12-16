Wood set for new Forest contract with huge wage rise on the cards

Premier League high flyers Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Chris Wood about a new deal.

The New Zealand forward has been instrumental to Nuno Espirito Santo’s team being in the top half.

The 33-year-old, who has ten Premier League goals, will earn a new contract, per The Mail.

The source claims that he will likely get a wage rise on the £100,000-a-week he earns.

Wood is the type of forward who can maintain his form into his late 30s, given his play style.

He does not rely on pace, with his strength and height his key attributes as a striker.