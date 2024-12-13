Tribal Football
Most Read
Maresca takes 11 Chelsea academy players to Astana
DONE DEAL? Leon agrees Man Utd move
Napoli to bid for struggling Man Utd striker who does not fit into Amorim's system
Chelsea and Sancho closer to settling permanent deal

Forest boss Nuno on Wood form: Sometimes we disregard 33 year-olds

Paul Vegas
Forest boss Nuno on Wood form: Sometimes we disregard 33 year-olds
Forest boss Nuno on Wood form: Sometimes we disregard 33 year-oldsAction Plus
Nottingham Forest boss Nuno admits he's delighted with the "career best" form of Chris Wood.

Nuno was speaking ahead of tomorrow's clash against Aston Villa at the City Ground.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"He is at his peak - and I hope it continues. He is in his best moment,” Nuno said.

“There is no age (limit), everything is possible. It is something we should all reflect on, especially now.

“Squads are getting younger and younger again, because we tend to always look for the next prospect and the next thing. Sometimes you don’t realise that a 33-year-old player can perform as good and be the best.

"The knowledge he has acquired through his career reflects on the pitch.”

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueWood ChrisNottingham
Related Articles
Wood on Forest winner at Man Utd: Gibbs-White has real quality
Forest boss Nuno delighted with victory at Man Utd: But we could've done more
Wood happy to prove Forest matchwinner