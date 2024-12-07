Forest boss Nuno delighted with victory at Man Utd: But we could've done more

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno was delighted with his players after their 3-2 win at Manchester United.

Nuno admits set-pieces were the key as Forest were worthy of the three points on the night.

He said afterwards: "We spend a lot of time on training ground practicing set-pieces

"The only thing I think we should have done better was on counter-attacks, not the threats but finishing them off. The second half was about trying to close down the game."

On Chris Wood, who became Forest's all-time leading scorer in the Premier League, he added: "We are very thankful we have Chris with us. It's his birthday today, 33, it means a lot to have him as an example to the young lads.

"I'm very proud of the way we work together, build things together, from the owner to everyone else in the club. It's a moment to celebrate. But for me, I'm thinking about Aston Villa."