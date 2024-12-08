Wood on Forest winner at Man Utd: Gibbs-White has real quality

Chris Wood was delighted with his goal in Nottingham Forest's win at Manchester United.

Wood is now Forest's highest goalscorer in the Premier League.

After the 2-3 win, the Kiwi said: "Everybody know the emphasis on set-pieces these days, it's huge, a big avenue for and against.

"We did well today."

"Morgs (Gibbs-White) has put in a fantastic delivery, he's got quality the boy, it's just about finding areas to cause confusion."