Wood on Forest winner at Man Utd: Gibbs-White has real quality

Paul Vegas
Chris Wood was delighted with his goal in Nottingham Forest's win at Manchester United.

Wood is now Forest's highest goalscorer in the Premier League.

After the 2-3 win, the Kiwi said: "Everybody know the emphasis on set-pieces these days, it's huge, a big avenue for and against.

"We did well today."

"Morgs (Gibbs-White) has put in a fantastic delivery, he's got quality the boy, it's just about finding areas to cause confusion."

