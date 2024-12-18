Wood said to be loving life at Forest and seeking new deal

Wood said to be loving life at Forest and is seeking a new deal to stay

Nottingham Forest forward Chris Wood is hopeful of agreeing fresh terms with the club.

The 33-year-old is out of contract in the summer and wants to stay on at the City Ground team.

Advertisement Advertisement

Forest are flying high in the Premier League this season, as they are battling for a top-four finish.

Per The Mail, Wood is enjoying life at Forest and has no desire to seek a new challenge.

Whether he does renew will depend entirely on the club, as they will have to decide if he merits a new contract.

Wood has scored 10 goals so far in the Premier League, making him one of the highest scorers this term.