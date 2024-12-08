Nuno hails his "amazing" Forest players after victory at Man Utd

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno hailed his players as "amazing" after victory at Manchester United.

Forest were well worth their 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

Advertisement Advertisement

Nuno said, "Not many things to be upset about. the boys did amazing. Scoring in the first action makes everything different. After that we were good.

"The belief of the players believing every action is important (is key to early goals). The beginning of the second half was very good for us too. Composure was good. The team is growing, improving. We still have things to address but it's nice.

"A tough time is about trying to get the details right. First half we were organised but allowing United to break to the wide areas. It's about adjusting details.

"It was a big ask for us to come to Manchester three days time after a tough game against City. The consistency of set-pieces gives you success.

"It's very important always to bounce back after a bad result. We didn't have a bad performance against City. Fresh leg made a difference during the game."

On Chris Wood: "He's doing amazing. We're so glad to have him. It's never too late."