Man Utd striker Hojlund: Forest could sense confusion at corners

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund admits defeat to Nottingham Forest wasn't good enough.

The Dane scored in the 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

Hojlund said: "Annoying goals of course, we need to do better, specifically on corners, we've conceded too much now but I'm sure we'll improve.

"I think maybe the opponent was thinking (we lacked confidence at corners). I think it's more about us being in a new position, new ideas, new set-piece coach, but we need to understand his ideas.

"It's a lot to take in but we need to deal with it, we are Manchester United and we need to do better.

"There's a lot of games left but it's not an ideal situation, but we need to try and stay positive."