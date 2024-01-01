Wood: Forest players will support Danilo

Chris Wood admits Nottingham Forest's players were concerned for Danilo after he was stretchered off during their 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

Danilo was taken to hospital after his first-half injury.

Wood said: "It's not a nice one when a team-mate goes down on the pitch like that. He is a great guy and loved by everyone. we will be here to support him in any way possible for him and the family and I know he will come back stronger.

"As footballers you just want to play a nice game and not have to worry about anything like that. It is not nice to see and we will support him.

"Whatever it is, he will come back stronger and come back a better man."

On his goal, the Kiwi striker added: "Let's hope that continues. I want to keep contributing and keep scoring goals. We were good in phases today and we need a more complete performance."