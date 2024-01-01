Nuno on Bournemouth draw: Forest must positive; Sosa will bring us something different

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno insists there's positives to draw from their 1-1 result with Bournemouth.

The visitors struck late via Antoine Semenyo to deny Forest an opening day win.

But Nuno said: “I think we played well. Overall, I’m very happy.

“You can call it bad luck (for Bournemouth’s goal) but we should have done better.

“In that moment, I felt that the game was under control. We had a lot of possession, a lot of situations higher in the pitch, good combinations and controlling all the counter-attacks.

“Overall, it was a good game. Both teams had chances, Bournemouth are a good team, but it feels like we could have taken it over the line.“We are not down.

“We are aware that we have been working very hard since day one after six weeks of preparation, which has given me satisfaction.

“Let’s move forward.

On the arrival of Ramon Sosa, he added: “He can bring us different things on the wing. He can play both sides and he’s a talented player.

“You can see from all the teams in the Premier League that players that come need some time, because like ourselves there is quality in the squad.

“He has to work really hard to get in the team, and we are here to support him.”