CARABAO CUP SECOND ROUND: Leicester host Tranmere; Newcastle go to Forest

Leicester City host Tranmere Rovers and Colchester will entertain Brentford in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
The draw was made on Wednesday night after the completion of the first round.
The seven Premier League teams involved in European competition, including holders Liverpool, enter the competition in the third round.
CARABAO CUP SECOND ROUND:
Northern section
Grimsby Town v Sheffield Wednesday
Fleetwood Town v Rotherham United
Shrewsbury Town v Bolton Wanderers
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Tranmere Rovers
Harrogate Town v Preston North End
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley
Southern section
Swansea City v Wycombe Wanderers
AFC Wimbledon v Ipswich Town
Birmingham City v Fulham
Watford v Plymouth Argyle
Queens Park Rangers v Luton Town
Brighton & Hove Albion v Crawley Town