CARABAO CUP SECOND ROUND: Leicester host Tranmere; Newcastle go to Forest

CARABAO CUP SECOND ROUND: Leicester host Tranmere; Newcastle go to Forest

Leicester City host Tranmere Rovers and Colchester will entertain Brentford in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The draw was made on Wednesday night after the completion of the first round.

Advertisement Advertisement

The seven Premier League teams involved in European competition, including holders Liverpool, enter the competition in the third round.

CARABAO CUP SECOND ROUND:

Northern section

Grimsby Town v Sheffield Wednesday

Everton v Doncaster Rovers

Blackburn Rovers v Blackpool

Fleetwood Town v Rotherham United

Shrewsbury Town v Bolton Wanderers

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United

Barrow v Derby County

Leicester City v Tranmere Rovers

Middlesbrough v Stoke City

Barnsley v Sheffield United

Harrogate Town v Preston North End

Walsall v Huddersfield Town

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley

Southern section

Coventry City v Oxford United

Swansea City v Wycombe Wanderers

AFC Wimbledon v Ipswich Town

Birmingham City v Fulham

Watford v Plymouth Argyle

West Ham United v Bournemouth

Queens Park Rangers v Luton Town

Brighton & Hove Albion v Crawley Town

Crystal Palace v Norwich City

Cardiff City v Southampton

Millwall v Leyton Orient

Colchester United v Brentford