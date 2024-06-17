Chelsea hero Bertrand announces retirement

Tribal Football
Chelsea hero Bertrand announces retirementProfimedia
Former Chelsea fullback Ryan Bertrand has announced his retirement.

The England international has been without a club for the past year after he left Leicester when his contract expired.

The left-back can look back on a great career, which on paper peaked in May 2012, when he started in Chelsea's Champions League triumph in Munich.

In addition to Chelsea, Bertrand managed to represent Southampton, Norwich, Reading, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Leicester, Bournemouth and Oldham.

He confirmed to Sky Sports today that he was hanging up his boots.

