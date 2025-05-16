Wolves whizkid Mane proud of Prem debut; ponders England or Portugal choice

Wolves whizkid Matheus Mane is determined to build on last week's Premier League debut in defeat to Brighton last weekend.

Mane, 17, is Portuguese born and moved to Manchester as an eight year-old. He is now an England U18 international.

The teen told the club's website: “It sounds really good and nice to have that down there, being the youngest ever Premier League player for Wolves. It’s really nice to hear.

“It felt good to make my debut because I’ve been on the bench a few times now, but I’ve just been ready every game, ready to come on and play my game, but I finally came on at the weekend, so it was good. It felt good for me, my family, my friends and everything.

“Sometimes when I look back at it with my friends or family, I would have never thought this would have happened this quick. I always thought it would have happened, but I never thought it would happen this quick. To have happened this quick was like a dream come true, to be fair, to be playing and training with them every day."

England or Portugal?

He added, “I feel that it’s because of my hard work, my dedication, my hunger and the desire that I have for the game. I always want to be the best and make my family proud. I think that’s helped me a lot.”

Mane also discussed his international ambitions, qualifying for both England and Portugal.

He said: "First of all, it’s good to see that the two countries want me to play for them, so I have two options.

"It’s nice to see, but I feel right now, I’m just seeing what’s best. I’m not really sure what I’m going to pick yet, but right now, I’m just seeing what’s best.”