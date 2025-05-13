Ward set to leave Palace after 13 years: It’s been a huge privilege to wear this shirt

Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward will leave the club this summer after over a decade of service to the Eagles.

After his 13th season with the South London side, Ward has marshalled the backline for the last time and will depart once the season ends in what is a tough decision for both the club and the player. Ward has been rarely used by manager Oliver Glasner but was called up for his first Premier League appearance against Brighton back in April when Maxence Lacroix went off injured.

Ward has been a solid defender for the Eagles for over a decade and waved goodbye to fans via the club website before he will say a formal goodbye in the club’s final home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers after the FA Cup Final this weekend.

“For me, it’s been a huge privilege to wear this shirt, to represent this club.

“It’s been an incredible journey with so many fond memories, so many incredible moments – moments that will live on in my mind for the rest of my life.

“Obviously, I came from somewhere else. But I’ve been a part of this club and a part of the furniture for so long that I’d like to think I’m part of the family.

“This isn’t ‘goodbye’ – it’s merely a ‘see you later.’”

Chairman Steve Parish thanked Ward for his hard work and constant service to the side as the 35 year old enters the twilight of his career.

“From the very day he joined Crystal Palace, Joel has been an incredible ambassador for this Football Club: open, friendly and professional, but also competitive, driven and uncompromising in the standards he sets.

“Simply put, over the course of 13 years’ service, Joel has been an example for all Palace players who have gone before him: in his values, in his presence, and in his dedication to representing this club with pride.

“This is a great time to celebrate Joel's achievements and reflect on many great memories here with a truly treasured player and friend. Good luck, Joel, with your next adventure – and thank you.”