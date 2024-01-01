Wolves, Villa battle for Celta Vigo striker Larsen

Celta Vigo forward Jorgen Strand Larsen is being linked with a move to Aston Villa.

The 24-year-old Norway international has impressed in the past season, scoring 13 goals.

Now he is said to be wanted by a host of teams in Spain and around Europe.

Per Matteo Moretto, Villa and Wolves in the Premier League are the ones circling with the most intent.

Fabrizio Romano has added to that report, stating that Wolves are ahead in the race.

However, Villa can offer Champions League football, which will make them a tempting proposition for any player.