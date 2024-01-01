Tribal Football
Betis chief Fajardo explains meeting with Villa fullback Moreno
Real Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo has denied reports they are signing Aston Villa's Alex Moreno.

The two were seen meeting at a Spanish airport this month, but that was a coincidence.

Villa have signed 22-year-old Ian Maatsen from Chelsea, which means one of Moreno or Lucas Digne can leave.

"The situation experienced yesterday with Alex Moreno is anecdotal," Fajardo was quoted as saying by Marca

"It happened that Romain (Perraud) and Alex came from the same destination and shared a flight.

"Obviously in football we all know each other, there is a relationship of respect and confidence and we talk above all about personal issues."

