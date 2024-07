Man Utd, Villa eyeing Atletico Madrid fullback Reinildo

Atletico Madrid fullback Reinildo Mandava is attracting interest from the Premier League.

AS says Atletico are considering offers for the 30 year-old left-back, with Manchester United and Aston Villa keen.

Both English clubs are in the market for a new left-back.

There were two goals and one assist in 19 competitive matches last season, eight of which were starts.

Reinildo has just over a year to run on his Atleti deal.