Wolves stun Brighton to earn point with two late strikes

Wolves produced a superb late fight-back to earn a 2-2 draw at Brighton on Saturday.

Brighton first went ahead on 45 minutes and appeared on their way to a comfortable 2-0 win after Evan Ferguson's strike after 85 minutes.

But Wolves were not down and found two goals before fulltime to earn a 2-2 draw.

Rayan Ait-Nouri reduced the deficit in the 88th minute before Matheus Cunha found an equaliser on 93 minutes.

The Brazilian struck, with his drive going in off the underside of the crossbar.

The point sees Wolves off the bottom of the Premier League table.