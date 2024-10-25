Wolves defender Dawson urges calm ahead of Brighton trip

Tribal Football
Wolves defender Craig Dawson insists there's no reason to panic at this stage in the season.

Wolves have one point so far this term and travel to Brighton on Saturday.

But Dawson told the club's website: "Obviously it's frustrating. We haven't achieved as many points as we'd like, but in parts of each game the performance has been quite good, so we just need to clump all that together and have a performance, keep the level like we were against (Manchester) City, and hopefully the points will come. The lads are working hard on the training pitch, it’s just a matter of time now.

“In some games we could have got more points, but it's the Premier League, it's the toughest league, and if you're not quite on it for the full game, you get punished just like in the City game. It's about us players now, raising our levels and staying concentrated for the full game.

“The quality of the players hasn't changed, the work rate hasn't changed, the effort on the training pitch hasn't changed. We've had a tough start, so I think it's just a matter of time until the points come.”

