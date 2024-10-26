O'Neil convinced of Wolves fighting spirit ahead of Brighton "test"

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil has no doubts about their fighting spirit going to Brighton today.

Wolves face the Seagulls still to find a first win for the season.

O'Neil said, “When I walked into the changing room after the Manchester City game (last week), it was much more around us and what we'd done, which is how it needs to be. We're ready to fight, no matter what. As you could see with the supporters against Manchester City, when we had to dig in and fight and scrap for basically all of the game, they're right there with us.

"That will continue to be the case with the club, the team, myself, the staff, we will all just continue to fight and push, and this weekend is a great opportunity for us to go and show that again.

“We created a couple of chances. It was obviously an extreme version of a defensive display but planned that way. It wasn't like we were sat deep in the pitch and we didn't want to be, that's where we wanted the game to be because we felt it gave us the best chance. The detail, the work and the understanding of all the situations really came through and helped us really give ourselves a chance to beat the best team around.

“So disappointed that obviously the lads had to suffer another defeat, because it's not what we're here for, but there were a lot of positives in it. There were a lot of positives around focus and effort and application to game plan and the results in performance it can bring if you really do commit to it.”

On Brighton, he continued: “It will be a great test for us, but I'm looking forward to taking the lads into battle there again, and going there against whatever people may think our chances are, and just putting on a real rugged display and trying to show real grit and fight and quality that we know we possess to try and cause them some problems.

“I think last year we counter attacked really well there. They do still have a lot of possession. They do still play in that sort of way where they try and dominate the ball with lots of rotations. It'll be a good game, I'm sure it will. Another big test, they've got lots of attacking talent in the 11 and on the bench, so we're going to need to be right at our best again to give ourselves a chance of taking three points.”