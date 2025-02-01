Wolves stun Aston Villa to boost Premier League survival hopes

An early strike from Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (26) helped Wolverhampton Wanderers to a vital 2-0 victory over Aston Villa, ending a run of four consecutive Premier League defeats and leaving the Villans with just one win from their last six visits to Molineux (D1, L4).

After securing passage to the UEFA Champions League’s last 16, the travelling fans were in a celebratory mood, however, a record of just one win (D3, L3) following midweek European games was a concerning omen.

Advertisement Advertisement

Fortunately for Unai Emery, that sole victory came in the reverse fixture, where Wolves shipped three of their 52 Premier League goals this season - their worst per-match average in a league campaign since 19/32/33.

It didn’t take long for the game’s opener to arrive, but it was the relegation contenders who got it, with neat build-up play opening up the Villa defence as Bellegarde darted into the box, sending a low drive in at the near post - his first goal at Molineux.

Ahead from the 12th minute, Wolves didn’t let up until half-time, constantly carving out opportunities as Villa remained largely on the back foot.

Goalscorer Bellegarde was in the thick of the action, seeing two dangerous crosses cut out in quick succession, shortly before Matheus Cunha found himself one-on-one with Emiliano Martinez, striking a delayed shot too close to the goalkeeper.

Trusted from the start, Gocalo Guedes sent the follow-up wide and continued to misfire, stroking off-target when through on goal and hitting an effort straight at Martinez soon after.

Four half-time changes from Emery signalled his intent, and 10 minutes into the second half, it looked as if they had paid dividends when Donyell Malen was celebrating his first goal for the club.

A well-worked set-piece routine saw Leon Bailey slide a free-kick into John McGinn, whose low cross found Malen in the box for a tap-in, but after a consultation with VAR, the would-be equaliser was ruled out for a dubious offside in the build-up.

The visitors were much-improved after the break, leaking far fewer chances as Wolves soaked up some pressure, blocking a low Bailey shot via Emmanuel Agbadou after an Ian Maatsen cut-back.

Despite being called into action to deny Malen, Jose Sa remained largely untroubled before Cunha sealed the points with a stoppage-time breakaway, in which he carried the ball towards goal and fired home a low shot.

Having now won just one of their last eight away league matches (D1, L6), Villa’s post-European woes continue, seeing them lose to a side starting in the bottom three for the first time under Emery (W13, D5).

As a result, the Villans stay eighth in the league table, while Wolves climb out of the drop zone, two points ahead of 18th-placed Leicester City.