Aston Villa chief Monchi: Duran had interest from Europe's biggest clubs

Aston Villa chief Monchi admits Jhon Duran had offers from across Europe ahead of his sale to Al Nassr.

The Colombia striker was sold on Friday by Villa for a fee rising to €80m.

Monchi confirmed on El Larguero: "I don't know, they handle such amounts (of money, ed.) that one goes crazy. It will also depend on where the level of competitiveness of that championship will arrive.

"Just as in Spain the offer for Baena was news, in the Premier it was news for Mitoma. In the case of Jhon Durán, we knew of the interest of PSG, Dortmund, Napoli...

"He is a player of an important level in Europe who went to Saudi Arabia".