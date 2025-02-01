No chaos? No crazy deals? Just what has happened to Chelsea this January?!

COMMENT: Hang on. Hang on. This isn't s'pposed to happen. Where's the chaos? Where's the controversy? Just where have Chelsea been this January transfer window...?

No big offers. No crazy deals. Indeed, not even a regretful sale. The only piece of business Chelsea have performed this month was the very considered decision to send Renato Veiga away on-loan to Juventus. And we say 'considered', as no-one inside the club blew a gasket. No-one threw a wobbler. The lad wants to play? Then let's send him out. But there'll be no purchase clause for Juve to take advantage of. Blues management making clear to Veiga and his team that the young defender will be a required player this summer for the Club World Cup - and possibly beyond.

Advertisement Advertisement

So what are we seeing? The result of the Premier League's Profit & Sustainability rules? Pressure from FIFA and Financial Fair Play? Perhaps even Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali simply growing tired of their new shiny toy?

Or, is it simply a board and a management team now over three years into this project - that is older and wiser? For this column, as cynical as we've been regarding the Boehly/Clearlake ownership, we'll gladly back the latter option. The haphazard transfer policy. The overcrowded dressing room. The clearing out of academy talent and coaching staff. It does appear the scattergun approach of this Chelsea era is over.

As we say, no new additions this month. Not even a serious pitch to a potential big name arrival. Indeed, six months ago, if Jhon Duran was in London - as he was on Friday - for a medical with Al-Nassr, you'd fancy Chelsea reps elbowing their way into the negotiating room with an offer to Villa to outbid the Saudis.

But today that hasn't happened. Instead, we've seen Enzo Maresca, the Blues manager, bring through - and with the support of his higher ups - academy duo Josh Acheampong and Tyrique George. Further, with fitness issues at the back, rather than go to market, Maresca ate a little bit of humble pie and recalled Trevoh Chalobah from his loan with Crystal Palace. The centre-half going from an August member of the 'Bomb Squad' to a Chelsea first-choice this week.

"The reason why he left at the beginning of the season," Maresca stated upon Chalobah's return, "it was more to do with these kinds of problems, financial, these kinds of things.

"It was not only a technical decision. We are sure he can help us now."

And going with what you know has been rewarded, Chalobah outstanding in victory against Wolves last week.

"Absolutely (it is good to have him back)," Maresca would state afterwards. "He was very good and I have said already that the reason he is back is because we are sure he is going to help us and tonight he showed exactly what he is capable of doing."

He continued: "Firstly, he is a strong defender. He is quick, he can defend in behind, he can defend forward, he is aggressive, but we already knew that, which is the reason we called him back."

They've been allowed to catch their breath. The players. The manager. His staff. For the first time since the Boehly/Clearlake takeover, Chelsea's dressing room has been afforded some surety. Some stability. Even with Mykhailo Mudryk's doping suspension, there hasn't been any rush to find his replacement. There's been speculation, sure, but little else.

And why should there be? Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho are available to Maresca. The aforementioned George can step up when needed. The idea of buying for the sake of it appears to be over. The chaos and panic does seem to belong in the past.

So credit Boehly and Beghali. Ditto their sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart. Pulling back. Allowing their players to breathe. Giving the manager the chance to work with what he has. It is benefiting the team and the club. As Maresca stated just this week, the calmer, hands-off approach has the latest version of this 'project' ahead of schedule.

"The plan for the club," stated the Italian, "was when I took over was that we should be in the top four of my second season, and in the third season we should play around the championship.

"That's also why I've said repeatedly that we're ahead of my expectations because we've spent most of my first season in the top four.

"It shows that we are ahead of schedule, so we must see what it can become in the next seasons. I'm just trying to focus on this season."

As we've stated in past columns, these Chelsea players aren't world-beaters - at least not for the moment. But they could be. Though we'll only learn that if they and their manager are given the chance to work together over the long-term.

And finally, perhaps, messers Boehly and Eghbali have realised that this is the best way forward.