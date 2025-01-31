Wolves boss Pereira: Managing emotions key against Villa

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira says keeping emotions in-check will be key for Saturday night's derby against Aston Villa.

Wolves meet Villa needing points and Pereira says the fans will be crucial on the evening.

He said, “In my career I’ve been in a lot of derbies, big derbies. Every time I go to a country, they say to me that it is the most incredible derby in the world. It's important for us to play for our supporters, this is important. For sure, it will be a good game because we'll try to play, they will try to play, and in the end it will be a good game. I hope we get a good result. I hope that we can make our supporters proud.

“We should look at us, what we can improve from the last game to this game. This is the way to create something consistent, an identity that we know, and this is our base and we must improve. If I look at the last games, in every game we tried to play our game if you take off the game at Chelsea, because against Chelsea, in my opinion, we didn't play at our best level. We didn't play with our work on the training pitch every day. If you take out this game, every time we compete.

“Against Newcastle was difficult, 3-0, but we had chances to score, more than two or three chances to score. Against Nottingham Forest, we had four or five chance to score, and we competed. Against Arsenal, 1-0, but if you look at the game in detail, we didn’t create the situation to score and they scored.

"They got the chance, and they scored. This is something that we need to increase, to improve, the small detail. I respect Aston Villa a lot. They have a very good team, but if I look at the other teams, I cannot do my work. I need to build something strong, and to build something strong is important. The most important is at look for us, not the other teams.”

Controlling emotions will be key, admits Pereira.

“In my experience of derbies, the emotion will be there, for sure. My speech cannot be an emotional speech, because the emotion is there. My speech must be about intelligence, how to be organised tactically in the game, because this kind of game, a lot of time they are decided in a second, in a detail, because we go on the emotional side, and we forget to detail.

"This is my experience. We need to do our work, be focused, be confident and calm to do our work, because the emotion will be there for sure, and we need to be intelligent to manage the different moments of the game.

“I know that we will face a strong team, but I tell you honestly, I'm looking for my team. I want to see the best version of my team, taking everything I can from my players.”