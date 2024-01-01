Wolves striker Strand Larsen defends Haaland after media snub

Tribal Football
Wolves striker Jørgen Strand Larsen has defended Norway teammate Erling Haaland after his captaincy controversy last week.

The Manchester City striker snubbed Norway reporters as national team captain after their 5-1 Nations League thrashing by Austria.

"He is just a person with a slightly different life than everyone else," said Strand Larsen to VG.

"He is fun to be with, and it was also fun to play against him today."

Strand Larsen was speaking before Sunday's kickoff, with City winning at Molineux 2-1.

