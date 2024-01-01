Gvardiol: Man City showed right patience for victory at Wolves

Manchester City showed the patience needed to ensure they got a win against Wolves.

That was the view of centre half Josko Gvardiol, who scored along with fellow defender John Stones.

City secured the three points with a last second Stones winner, with Wolves having kept the scoreline at 1-1.

“The good thing is we have our teammates,” said Gvardiol post-game.

“We are here for each other and it’s obvious when someone defends like that, really deep, you need patience and to pass the ball quickly from one side to another.

“When you join this club it becomes part of you and that’s what we need.

“We also had some games when we missed that but today we had it and that’s why we won.

“Mine was important to get back in the game and we were trying to score one more before going back to the dressing room at half-time. To be fair, 1-1 is not that bad (at half-time) and we knew that in the second half we had to give everything.

“We were fighting for 45 minutes which is not easy when the opponent is defending really deep but that’s why we have John Stones and I’m really happy for him.”