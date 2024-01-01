Tribal Football
Man City boss Guardiola: I always knew Stones winner wasn't offside
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he enjoyed the feeling of an injury-time win at Wolves.

However, Guardiola admits he'd prefer to win games in a more organised way.

At 1-1, John Stones headed home his winner on 95 minutes at Molineux on Sunday.

“This is not the last fixture of the season but of course it’s so important,” said Guardiola.

“We are not used to winning that way. Like other teams we have big talent and we don’t often win in the last minutes.

“The moment the linesman raised the flag I said ‘But it’s a corner, you cannot be offside.’ From John, (Wolves keeper Jose) Sa is watching perfectly the action.

“To get the flavour of winning this way is so nice. The impact of the players from the bench   and we were patient.

“We have to deal with the that way teams defend so deep. Literally 11 players in the box.

“I said to the players, please don’t judge. It belongs to us to break them down. When you play Tottenham, they play a different way and it’s fine.

“Every time it’s getting better, knowing that it is so difficult.”

 

