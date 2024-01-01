O'Neil confident Wolves fans still behind him and team

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil believes the fans are still behind him and his players after defeat at home to Manchester City.

The champions needed a 95th minute from John Stones to earn the victory.

Advertisement Advertisement

O'Neil said: “There is an awful lot of good work going on, and I hope they know the situation. I’ve bumped into a lot of people in the last two weeks around Wolves, and every single message I received was just supportive.

"They understand the situation, they understand the transfers, and they understand what we're trying to do with the younger players, and that we're trying to get them up to Premier League level and the fixture list.

“I am responsible for everything, so no problem. The goal at the end, we can blame the referee if we want, or we can blame me. It's my team that conceded a corner. So, I'll look at me before I look at the officials. The first thing I did when I got in my office was ask how Stones got ahead of three. Happy to be responsible for all of it, I'd just be a bit happier if we had a few more points.”