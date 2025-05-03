Wolves striker Larsen makes plea to Man Utd target Cunha

Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen is urging Matheus Cunha not to leave Molineux this summer.

The Brazil striker is said to be in advanced talks with Manchester United, which are willing to pay his £62.5m buyout clause to take him north to Old Trafford.

But Larsen told talkSPORT: "Amazing player. Hopefully we can keep him for a long time, but you know how it works.

"A player like him, scoring goals, giving assists, having great games, it's difficult to keep, obviously.

"But he's such an amazing guy off the pitch and then on the pitch.

"You can all see it. I don't need to tell you anything. He gives passes you can't really see.

"My goal last weekend, it wouldn't happen if his pass wasn't really, really top.

"So yeah, amazing player and hopefully we can enjoy more of him. But I can imagine there will be a lot of interest, yeah."