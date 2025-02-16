Wolves striker Cunha: We must learn from poor first-half at Liverpool

Wolves striker Matheus Cunha admitted mixed emotions after their 2-1 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday.

Cunha struck in the second-half at Anfield after Liverpool had jumped to a 2-0 lead at the halftime break.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said afterwards: "It's like a mix of sensations. We feel good points today but if we start the game like we did in the second half then we leave with a better result. We need to learn. I hope we get more points.

"Of course, I'm not completely happy because we didn't get the points today but I will keep trying my best for the team and to help the guys.

"We need to believe if we can come here to play like we did against this unbelievable club, they are first in the league. The game is not only 45 minutes, it is 90 minutes and we need to keep this level for the rest of the season.