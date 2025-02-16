Wolves midfielder Munetsi: We paid for disappointing first-half at Liverpool

Wolves midfielder Marshall Munetsi admits they paid for their poor start after today's defeat at Liverpool.

Munetsi concedes Wolves let themselves down in the opening 45 minutes.

He said, "We tried our best. The coach made some changes to put them under pressure, we created a lot of chances and made them uncomfortable.

"In the first half we didn't really cause them a lot of problems but the second half was the identity of the team, this is what the coach wants. This is something we have to keep doing."

He added, "As you get more chances and opportunities it is good for you as a player but now it is up to me to do my part.