Liverpool boss Slot: We needed Alisson and to fight to defeat Wolves

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was left delighted after their 2-1 win against Wolves on Sunday.

Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah (penalty) had Liverpool 2-0 ahead at halftime, but Matheus Cunha's goal helped Wolves stage a second-half rally, though they ultimately fell short.

Advertisement Advertisement

Slot said, "Just as big as all the other ones but this one is big. We needed to fight and we needed Alisson. In a season where you want to achieve something, you need to have wins like this as well. Wins like this should also be included where you want to achieve something.

"It's never the gameplan never to create anything at all. We did have a goal offside and a penalty overturned. We were by far a goal threat in the second half. Wolves took a lot of risks. The team felt today to bring this win over the line, defending was more important than attacking. if this is what it takes to win a game then I'm happy the players could do that again.

"Fatigue comes from running a lot and a bit of mental fatigue a lot. We were mentally tested today. We thought we'd scored a third and then a penalty for the third but both were correct from the referee. Maybe it did lead to us being a bit tired. I did see for the first time this season that players were more tired than they have been.

"It wasn't the plan that Cody Gakpo got injured because Diaz played against Plymouth. He showed great character by being really important with the two goals and his work rate.

"You can never breathe in this competition. I saw Arsenal's 15-game unbeaten run and the gap has always been the same so that shows that we do. If you want to compete for something special then you have to win a lot of games in this league.