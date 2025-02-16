Liverpool captain Van Dijk happy with victory over Wolves: You can't dominate a full 90

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk insists they can be happy with victory over Wolves.

Despite Wolves second-half rally, Liverpool held on to win 2-1.

Van Dijk said: "We'd love to dominate for the full 90 minutes but it is the Premier League and Wolves can punish you and create dangerous moments against you. It says a lot we kept fighting and kept going and got the three points.

"Today showed at times that when we have the ball you can exploit it as well. Cunha was a danger man for them today we had to be aware of. Unfortunately he scored but we kept them to that.

"I definitely give them credit the way they went one v one most of the times and how they found the free man between the lines.

"At times we were sloppy as well and we couldn't keep the ball as well as we can at times."