Wolves striker Cunha sends assurances to Man Utd

Manchester United are in talks with Wolves striker Matheus Cunha.

While keen on Ipswich Town centre-forward Liam Delap, United are also in the market for a second striker signing and contact has been established with Cunha.

And Cunha has informed United officials that he'd be open to moving to Old Trafford, despite their dismal season and lack of European football for next term.

The Athletic says United are willing to put together £90m to sign both strikers this summer.

Cunha can be signed for £62.5m courtesy of a buyout clause in his newly-signed contract at Wolves. Delap, meanwhile, can leave Ipswich for £30m should they be relegated.