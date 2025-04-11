Tribal Football
Most Read
Man United join Bayern Munich in race to sign £60m-rated Brighton star
Man United provide Amad Diallo injury update as Kobbie Mainoo returns
Ruben Amorim backs Andre Onana after Man United howlers
Leroy Sane makes transfer decision amid Arsenal, Liverpool interest

Man Utd, Chelsea and Man City preparing bids as Delap's £30M release clause revealed

Zack Oaten
Man Utd, Chelsea and Man City preparing bids as Delap's £30M release clause revealed
Man Utd, Chelsea and Man City preparing bids as Delap's £30M release clause revealedČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Graham Hunt
Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap’s relegation release clause, which will likely be activated this summer, is reportedly £30M.

Despite Town being weeks away from certain relegation, Delap has been the standout player for the club this season with interest from several Premier League clubs growing as the campaign comes to a close. Now, according to The Guardian, should Town drop to the Championship he will be available for just £30M. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The release clause is less than what United paid for Rasmus Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee, and Delap has scored more goals than either forward in the Premier League this season. United will be desperate to get their hands on Delap in their summer rebuild under manager Ruben Amorim. 

Manchester City are also keeping an eye on the 22-year-old whose technical director, Jason Wilcox knows the England U21 international from his time at the Etihad. City had a £40M buy-back agreement on Delap when they sold him to Ipswich last summer, which they may activate once relegation is confirmed. 

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca worked with him in Manchester City's academy team, whilst Tottenham was reported to have sent a scout to watch him at the weekend. Delap only has 32 games of top-flight experience but had scored 12 goals in 33 games in all competitions in his first full season in the top flight. This summer should be an interesting race for the Ipswich starlet as he chooses his next club. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueDelap LiamHojlund RasmusIpswichManchester CityManchester UnitedChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd chiefs settle on Man City reject as No1 summer target
REVEALED: Why Man Utd chiefs favour Delap deal over Ekitike
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool, Spurs join Tah battle; Man City target Reijnders; Real Madrid pressure Huijsen