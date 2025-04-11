Man Utd, Chelsea and Man City preparing bids as Delap's £30M release clause revealed

Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap’s relegation release clause, which will likely be activated this summer, is reportedly £30M.

Despite Town being weeks away from certain relegation, Delap has been the standout player for the club this season with interest from several Premier League clubs growing as the campaign comes to a close. Now, according to The Guardian, should Town drop to the Championship he will be available for just £30M.

The release clause is less than what United paid for Rasmus Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee, and Delap has scored more goals than either forward in the Premier League this season. United will be desperate to get their hands on Delap in their summer rebuild under manager Ruben Amorim.

Manchester City are also keeping an eye on the 22-year-old whose technical director, Jason Wilcox knows the England U21 international from his time at the Etihad. City had a £40M buy-back agreement on Delap when they sold him to Ipswich last summer, which they may activate once relegation is confirmed.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca worked with him in Manchester City's academy team, whilst Tottenham was reported to have sent a scout to watch him at the weekend. Delap only has 32 games of top-flight experience but had scored 12 goals in 33 games in all competitions in his first full season in the top flight. This summer should be an interesting race for the Ipswich starlet as he chooses his next club.