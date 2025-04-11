Newcastle set to make £62.5M bid for Wolves' Cunha with Isak set to stay

Newcastle United are set to bid for Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Matheus Cunha who is one of their top targets this summer.

Magpies striker Alexander Isak is reportedly going to remain at the club next season despite transfer rumours linking him to the likes of league leaders Liverpool. Manager Eddie Howe already has Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes as first-team wingers but a new report from Confidential has revealed that Cunha is a top target.

The Brazilian international has 15 goals and 4 assists in all competitions this season and whilst he can play on the wing, he can also operate as a striker, which Howe will desire as it will add versatility to his side. Cunha has a release clause of £62.5M and the report suggests that if Newcastle can reach Champions League qualification, then he will be the first player to join the side in the coming months.

The report also states that Newcastle’s chances of signing an alternative target and Ipswich Town star Liam Delap would be slim because the Ipswich camp believes Isak will stay past the summer. If Isak does stay and Howe’s side secures European football for next season, then Cunha would be a smart signing as he has the versatility to provide cover for Isak, which is perfect for squad rotation heading into the new campaign.