Ferdinand orders Man Utd to chase Palace star this summer: He reminds me of Carrick!

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has revealed the two players he thinks should be chased down this summer including Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha.

United are set for a summer clear out once the season ends with manager Ruben Amorim desperate to build a squad that can perform in his new tactical system. Plenty of deadwood will be shifted out the club which means the Red Devil’s should be investing in a squad to fight for a minimum of European qualification.

Speaking on his Rio Ferdinand Presents show, the United legend revealed who he thinks the club should chase down before rival clubs get their bid in first.

"I would sign another central midfielder this summer to play alongside Manuel Ugarte. That player needs to be able to take the ball and transfer it up the pitch. You know who I would go for? Adam Wharton.

"I would go get him. The reason I would take him is he can get on the ball and transfer it up the pitch. He's got a great range of passing. I think he would be a great addition to the United squad - and he reminds me of Michael Carrick a bit.

"Another one I'd buy is Cunha. He's made it clear he wants to leave, I would buy him if I was Manchester United. Cunha for one of those No. 10 positions would be great, because he's a really dynamic player."

Palace expected to demand a fee of £100M for Wharton as interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool has grown in the past year. Cunha is in a similar situation, wanted by clubs who have proven they can consistently fight for trophies in the past few seasons. Ferdinand is right to want United to snatch up top talents like Cunha and Wharton, but after a dire season under Amorim, the club may find it hard to compete with other top sides in the transfer window.