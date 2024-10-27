Wolves striker Cunha: Brighton equaliser was for our away fans

Wolves striker Matheus Cunha says his goal for their 2-2 draw at Brighton was for the fans.

Cunha found an equaliser in injury-time to complete Wolves' fight-back from 2-0 down on Saturday.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told the club's website: “It was crazy, but I feel like in the last games we’ve had a little bit of luck out. We played well and in the end of the game they scored, and you think only against us this happens. But today football showed when you keep going, when you work, it's coming. Of course, it’s not three points but I think it's a very important point to change your situation.

“It's very important because this point, I think, changes everything now. I hope next game we’ll give the best, like today, and we're a little bit better in front of the goal to score some goals and then keep pushing.

"The fans are unbelievable. It's hard to say something, because they keep pushing us. We are in a very hard situation, but they are behind the house, we keep pushing and this point is for them.”